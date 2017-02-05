Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles with 30 points Saturday

Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during a 137-112 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo dominated Phoenix as he gathered one of his patented extremely well-rounded stat lines. The nine free throw attempts marked the most Antetokounmpo has attempted since he got the foul line 10 times on Jan. 2 against the Thunder. The team hasn't been any good lately, but Antetokounmpo has continued his great play of late, with averages of 20.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game over his last five.