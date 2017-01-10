Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday vs. Spurs

Antetokounmpo (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Antetokounmpo had been listed as probable after missing the Bucks' previous game Sunday against the Wizards with the illness, but it seems as though he could still be under the weather, as he was absent from the team's morning shootaround. The Bucks will likely wait and check back on his status during pregame warmups, but if Antetokounmpo is held out, Malcolm Brogdon would likely make another start at point guard and would make for an appealing DFS target after recording a career-high 22 points Sunday. Mirza Teletovic and Michael Beasley would also likely stand to pick up extra playing time to fill some of the scoring void if Antetokounmpo sits.