Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 32 in loss to Rockets
Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points (13-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during a 111-92 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo was just about the lone bright spot for the Bucks, as he scored more than one-third of the team's points and was the only member of the squad to score more than 15 points. He knocked in his first three-pointer since Jan. 6, and blocked three shots for the third consecutive game. Antetokounmpo has reached the 30-point mark nine times so far in his breakout season. He doesn't hurt you in any category and has quickly become one of the top fantasy performers.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fouls out in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in game-high 33 in Sunday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid across board in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday vs. Heat•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Plays only nine minutes Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will attempt to play Tuesday vs. Spurs•