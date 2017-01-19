Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 32 in loss to Rockets

Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points (13-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during a 111-92 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo was just about the lone bright spot for the Bucks, as he scored more than one-third of the team's points and was the only member of the squad to score more than 15 points. He knocked in his first three-pointer since Jan. 6, and blocked three shots for the third consecutive game. Antetokounmpo has reached the 30-point mark nine times so far in his breakout season. He doesn't hurt you in any category and has quickly become one of the top fantasy performers.

