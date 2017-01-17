Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fouls out in Monday's loss

Antetokounmpo posted 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 113-104 loss to the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo's minutes were limited due to foul trouble throughout the game, and he eventually fouled out before reaching 30 minutes of action. Still, he was productive in the minutes he did play despite falling short of his season averages in rebounds and assists. He'll have a chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Rockets Wednesday. Houston's run-and-gun style generates a lot of points and rebounds for both sides.