Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Fouls out of overtime loss
Antetokounmpo scored 25 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists Tuesday in a 108-114 loss to Cleveland.
Giannis is maturing at an accelerated rate. It's normally the mark of a veteran to find ways to contribute when the shot isn't falling, and Giannis did just that. He crashed the glass hard and dove relentlessly into the paint when he caught the ball instead of settling for outside jumpers.
