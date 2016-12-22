Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes 26-of-29 from free-throw line over two-game stretch

Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in a 113-102 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo's uncommon athleticism and ability to explode off the dribble for a player his size caused fits for the Cavs the last two games, as he drew contact with ease and attempted 29 free throws during the back-to-back set, hitting 26 of them. Unfortunately, aside from Jabari Parker, the do-it-all Antetokounmpo benefited from little support from his mates during those contests, which was reflected in his abnormally low total of seven assists in the two games. The lack of assistance has been an all-too common refrain this season, as Antetokounmpo is the only player in the league who leads his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.