Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes off for career-high 41 points Friday

Antetokounmpo erupted for a career-high 41 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 18-21 FT) to go with eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 42 minutes in a 122-114 loss Friday to the Lakers.

With top sidekick Jabari Parker (knee) sidelined for his first game since suffering a season-ending ACL tear earlier in the week, Antetokounmpo took it upon himself to shoulder even more of the scoring load than usual. Antetokounmpo's heroics nearly helped the Bucks overcome a 21-point halftime deficit, but he ultimately didn't receive enough support from his mates, as only two other Milwaukee players reached double figures in scoring. Antetokounmpo should have some more offensive support once Khris Middleton, who played 21 minutes off the bench in his second appearance following his return from a torn hamstring, is up to full speed, but even if the Bucks fail to get back on the winning track, Antetokounmpo's performance shouldn't suffer. He's averaging 29.0 points, 9.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointer in 36.8 minutes per game over his last four contests, while shooting a robust 60.3 percent from the floor.