Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Held to just nine points in loss

Antetokounmpo put up nine points (2-10 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 loss to the Jazz.

After putting up 21 points against Boston on Saturday, Antetokounmpo stunk up the floor against the Jazz. He missed both of his three-point attempts and converted the fewest shot attempts since January 10th against the Spurs, when he finished with zero points. Still, this game was a bit of an outlier as Antetokounmpo is still shooting 51.7 percent from the field over his last 10 games, even after you factor in Wednesday's performance.