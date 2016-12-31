Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hot shooting continues vs. Timberwolves

Antetokounmpo amassed 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during a 116-99 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Antetokounmpo couldn't be stopped against the Timberwolves on Friday as he scored at least 20 points for the 10th consecutive game. He is doing it all over the last five games, with averages of 27.4 points on a spectacular 59.2 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Antetokounmpo will look to wrap up an incredible month of December with another strong outing against Chicago on Saturday.