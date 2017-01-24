Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads team in scoring versus Rockets

Antetokounmpo scored 31 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 127-114 victory over the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo was quite efficient in this high-scoring affair, connecting on 65 percent of his field-goal attempts and needing just 17 shots to lead the team in scoring. He failed to record a double-double after notching three straight heading into Monday, but his four blocks were his most since Jan. 6 and he continues to provide stellar, multi-category production on a nightly basis.