Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Miserable from the field against Sixers
Antetokounmpo turned in 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 39 minutes Wednesday during a 114-109 loss to Philadelphia.
Antetokounmpo had an awful night shooting the ball. He missed all of his three-point attempts, and is now shooting just 25.6 percent from deep in January after an encouraging December (36.6 percent on 2.6 attempts). Antetokounmpo kept his energy levels high, especially on defense where he was constantly jumping passing lanes, but it wasn't enough to overcome his broken jumper. He'll look to bounce back against Toronto on Friday.
