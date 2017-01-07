Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Notches five blocks versus Knicks

Antetokounmpo poured in 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes Friday during a 116-111 loss to New York.

Has there ever been a better shot-blocking point guard in the league? At 6-foot-11 with freakish length and a lot of bounce, Antetokounmpo is starting to get the hang of rim protection much faster than anyone anticipated. He blocked five shots once on December 3rd against Brooklyn, and blocked a season-high seven shots on December 31st against Chicago. Antetokounmpo is averaging 2.1 blocks per game, fifth in the NBA.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola