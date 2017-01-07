Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Notches five blocks versus Knicks

Antetokounmpo poured in 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes Friday during a 116-111 loss to New York.

Has there ever been a better shot-blocking point guard in the league? At 6-foot-11 with freakish length and a lot of bounce, Antetokounmpo is starting to get the hang of rim protection much faster than anyone anticipated. He blocked five shots once on December 3rd against Brooklyn, and blocked a season-high seven shots on December 31st against Chicago. Antetokounmpo is averaging 2.1 blocks per game, fifth in the NBA.