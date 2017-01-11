Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Plays only nine minutes Tuesday

Antetokounmpo (illness) played only nine minutes in Tuesday's 109-107 win over the Spurs, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block.

As Bucks coach Jason Kidd suggested prior to the game, the team wanted to see how Antetokounmpo looked during the first quarter before determining his availability for the rest of the evening. With Antetokounmpo appearing sluggish early on in his return from a one-game absence, the Bucks decided it was in the best interest of their franchise icon's health to hold him out for the entire second half. He'll have two full days to rest up before the Bucks are back on the schedule Friday against the Heat, and assuming Antetokounmpo recovers from the illness as anticipated, he should be ready to take on his usual 35-plus-minute role in that contest.