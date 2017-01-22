Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in 24 points, 10 rebounds

Antetokounmpo tallied 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes Saturday during a 109-97 loss to the Heat.

Antetokounmpo didn't have a great shooting night, but still found ways to impact the game, a strong sign for his development as a franchise player. He registered his 19th double-double of the season, and made a strong effort to jostle with Miami's frontcourt around the basket. However, Antetokounmpo did fail to record a block on Saturday, the first time that's happened since December 28th against the Pistons. The point guard is averaging 2.0 blocks a game, the sixth-highest average in the league.