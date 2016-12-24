Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in career-high 39 points
Antetokounmpo finished with a career-high 39 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 15-17 FT) and chipped in eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in a 123-96 win over the Wizards.
Antetokounmpo's assists have been down his past three games, but he's been relentless in getting to the rim and drawing contact, accumulating 46 free-throw attempts in that span and shooting 89.1 percent from the charity stripe. The strong efficiency at the line and the field allowed Antetokounmpo to surpass his previous career best of 34 points, and he likely would have hit the 40-point mark had coach Jason Kidd not rested him down the stretch with the Bucks holding a big lead. Antetokounmpo's superhuman efforts continue to keep the Bucks in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
