Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pours in game-high 33 in Sunday's loss

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points (13-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to the Hawks.

Lately, the 22-year-old has only been slowed down by a flu bug, and when he's healthy Antetokounmpo continues to produce in just about every fantasy category on a nightly basis. While his career-high scoring pace is drawing plenty of attention, his work on the defensive end has been arguably even more impressive -- he's now recorded at least one block in eight straight games, averaging 2.9 swats a night over that stretch.