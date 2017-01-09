Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Tuesday vs. Spurs

Antetokounmpo (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

An illness prevented Antetokounmpo from playing in his first game of the season Sunday against the Wizards, but after a day off to rest, he returned to practice Monday and is feeling much better. Antetokounmpo is fully expected to take the court Tuesday, but look for the Bucks to formally clear him after their gameday shootaround. The point guard shouldn't face any minutes limits if he's cleared to play Tuesday and should be activated in every league with a three-game slate on tap this week for the Bucks.