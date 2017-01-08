Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Sunday with illness

Antetokounmpo is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo showed up sick to the arena prior to tip off, and after being examined by team trainers, it was determined that he would have to miss his first game of the season. Fortunately for the Bucks, they'll have some backcourt depth back on hand with the return for Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring), but he's likely to face a 20-minute restriction and will presumably come off the bench. As a result, it's expected that Malcolm Brogdon will slide over to Antetokounmpo's normal point guard spot, and he could be in line for more minutes and usage than normal. Forwards Mirza Teletovic and Michael Beasley could also benefit from some more run. The Bucks will hope to have Antetokounmpo back in time for Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs.