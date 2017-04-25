Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 30 points in Game 5 loss

Antetokounmpo posted 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 118-93 loss to the Raptors in Game 5.

Antetokounmpo finished with playoff career highs in scoring and steals, but it wasn't enough to help the Bucks steal the win. He has exceeded 40 minutes in three of the last four games in the series, and Antetokounmpo should be expected to see lots of time once again when Milwaukee tries to stay alive in Thursday's Game 6.