Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores game-high 28 in Game 1 win
Antetokounmpo scored 28 points (13-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 Game 1 win over the Raptors.
It was a dominant performance from the 22-year-old in the Game 1 upset, as Antetokounmpo was just about unstoppable any time he was headed towards the basket. The young Bucks star emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate this season, but if he can carry the team past the Raptors into the second round of the playoffs it will be a true coming-out party.
