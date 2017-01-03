Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores team-high 26 in win Monday

Antetokounmpo recorded 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in a 98-94 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Antetokounmpo began the New Year struggling from the charity stripe, but his ability to get to the free throw line has been encouraging of late. He's attempted double-digit free throws in six of his last eight games en route to 27.8 points per game over that span.