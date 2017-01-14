Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid across board in victory
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, a blocked shot and a steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 116-108 win against the Heat.
Antetokounmpo had been battling an illness, limiting him to just nine minutes and a scoreless effort last time out. He appears to be well again and played without any minutes cap, so it is safe to activate in all formats if you hadn't already done so.
