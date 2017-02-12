Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win

Antetokounmpo scored 20 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 win over the Pacers.

It's his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, and the double-double gave him a new career high with 22 on the season. Antetokounmpo also extended his streak of games with at least six rebounds to 16, and he's suddenly become a monster at the free throw line, going 30-for-35 over the last two games. The 22-year-old is now just a consistent three-point shot away from providing dominant numbers in every fantasy category.