Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will attempt to play Tuesday vs. Spurs

Antetokounmpo (illness) will play and start in Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Despite coming into Tuesday with a probable designation, Antetokounmpo was downgraded to questionable later in the day, although he's now expected to try and play through the illness. According to coach Jason Kidd, Antetokounmpo will be monitored over the first few minutes of the game, but if he seems somewhat off, the Bucks are planning to shut him down. While Antetokounmpo has been one of the more explosive and consistent fantasy options out there, coach Kidd's plan brings some serious risks to playing Antetokounmpo in DFS contests, although season-long owners should go ahead and activate him. His minutes will likely be monitored even if he's good to go for the entire contest.