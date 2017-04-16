Monroe scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 97-83 Game 1 win over the Raptors.

The 15 boards were a game high and Monroe was a huge presence on the defensive end in the upset win, drawing a few charges in addition to his work on the glass. Thon Maker remains the starter in the Bucks' lineup, but Monroe should continue seeing the bigger share of the court time at center going forward.