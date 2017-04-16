Bucks' Greg Monroe: Double-double off bench in Game 1
Monroe scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 97-83 Game 1 win over the Raptors.
The 15 boards were a game high and Monroe was a huge presence on the defensive end in the upset win, drawing a few charges in addition to his work on the glass. Thon Maker remains the starter in the Bucks' lineup, but Monroe should continue seeing the bigger share of the court time at center going forward.
More News
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Leads bench with 17 points Saturday•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Continues scoring slump Thursday•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Finishes with double-double off bench•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Leads team with nine rebounds in win•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Highly active in 17 minutes Saturday•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Gets gate in Friday's road win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...