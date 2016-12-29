Monroe recorded 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in a 119-94 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Monroe has had a very productive run over his last three games, averaging 14 points on 70.4 percent from the field in over 23 minutes per game. Still, somewhat inconsistent minutes and even more inconsistent play leaves Monroe on the fringes of fantasy relevance for the time being.