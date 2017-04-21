Monroe tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of the series.

After Khris Middleton posted 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field in the first quarter to help the Bucks race to a 32-12 advantage, Monroe took the torch in the second quarter, amassing 12 of his 16 points. While it appeared heading into the season that Monroe was destined to be moved to another team, he's found a niche with the upstart Bucks as a second-unit center and has dominated during the series. He's averaged 16.0 points (on 54.8 shooting), 8.7 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.7 minutes per game in three contests.