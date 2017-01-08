Monroe managed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists, and one block in 33 minutes during the Bucks' 107-101 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Monroe turned in his eighth double-double of the season and equaled his career high in steals, making it the 19th time the 26-year-old center has recorded four swipes. Though Monroe is earning a career low in minutes and rebounds per game, he is matching his career-best average in steals with 1.3 per night. Furthermore, things have been looking up lately, as Monroe has posted 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 30.6 minutes during the last five games.