Monroe scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 27 minutes during Monday's 127-114 win over the Rockets.

Operating in his typical reserve role, Monroe provided a spark off the bench, delivering his third double-double of the month and his first in the last six games. His playing time and production have been spotty at times due to the depth in front of him in the starting unit, but as Milwaukee's most talented big man, Monroe should continue to fill a niche for the club.