Monroe recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 105-104 win over the Knicks.

Monroe has provided an occasionally potent scoring punch off the bench for the Bucks this season, but never more so than tonight. His 18 points were a season high and could have been higher had he not struggled from the free throw line. At 26.6 minutes per game over his last five, Monroe's workload is trending up and the big man is taking advantage. He's averaging 14 points on 58.5 percent from the field in that span.