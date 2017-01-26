Monroe poured in 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench Wednesday during a 114-109 loss to Philadelphia.

Monroe put his unique combination of brute force and Charmin-soft touch around the rim on display against a Sixers team missing Joel Embiid (knee). He was undeniable around the rim, and set hard screens both on and off the ball. Fantasy owners should temper their expectations, however. This game would have looked a lot different with Joel Embiid, Philadelphia's best player on both ends, on the court.