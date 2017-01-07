Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores season high in loss
Monroe put up 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes Friday during a 116-111 loss to the Knicks.
After falling hard out of coach Jason Kidd's rotation earlier in the season, Monroe has bounced back with a vengeance and carved out a solid spot as Milwaukee's go-to bench scorer. Monroe has now scored 15-plus points in four straight games, and tallied at least 27 minutes in each of those games. He's back to bullying bigs around the rim with his powerful frame and soft touch. If any fantasy owners in deeper leagues are in need of a minor scoring punch, Monroe would be a decent gamble.
More News
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 18 of Bucks bench in win•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Fills stat sheet off bench•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Provides full stat line off bench•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 14 points in 26 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Scores 11 points Sunday•
-
Bucks' Greg Monroe: Does not see any playing time Thursday•