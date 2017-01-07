Monroe put up 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes Friday during a 116-111 loss to the Knicks.

After falling hard out of coach Jason Kidd's rotation earlier in the season, Monroe has bounced back with a vengeance and carved out a solid spot as Milwaukee's go-to bench scorer. Monroe has now scored 15-plus points in four straight games, and tallied at least 27 minutes in each of those games. He's back to bullying bigs around the rim with his powerful frame and soft touch. If any fantasy owners in deeper leagues are in need of a minor scoring punch, Monroe would be a decent gamble.