Bucks' Jabari Parker: Bulldozes his way to 30 points

Parker turned in 30 points (13-25 FG, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists Tuesday in a 108-114 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Cleveland's frontcourt was short a body with Kevin Love (knee) watching from the bench. Parker took full advantage, slamming his body into the paint over and over again against smaller defenders. The brutal work paid off, as Cleveland had simply no answers for Parker's physicality with the ball. Parker is now shooting 61.6 percent on shots from less than five feet this year.