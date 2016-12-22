Bucks' Jabari Parker: Delivers 27 points in Wednesday's loss
Parker registered 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes in a 113-102 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Parker's statistical line was a little bare beyond the scoring column, but he at least caught fire from three-point range after failing to record any treys in his prior two contests. With outings of 27 points or more in six of his last eight games, Parker is beginning to emerge a bit from teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo's long shadow, but the Bucks will need a third scoring option to step up if they hope to make a serious run in the Eastern Conference. After Antetokounmpo and Parker, rookie reserve Malcolm Brogdon (11 points) was the team's third-leading scorer Wednesday, while the Bucks' other three starters combined for nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Bulldozes his way to 30 points•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 28 in win over Bulls•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Drops 27 on Raptors•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Turns in second straight 27-point game•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Puts up 27 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 18 points in Tuesday's win•