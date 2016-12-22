Bucks' Jabari Parker: Delivers 27 points in Wednesday's loss

Parker registered 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes in a 113-102 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Parker's statistical line was a little bare beyond the scoring column, but he at least caught fire from three-point range after failing to record any treys in his prior two contests. With outings of 27 points or more in six of his last eight games, Parker is beginning to emerge a bit from teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo's long shadow, but the Bucks will need a third scoring option to step up if they hope to make a serious run in the Eastern Conference. After Antetokounmpo and Parker, rookie reserve Malcolm Brogdon (11 points) was the team's third-leading scorer Wednesday, while the Bucks' other three starters combined for nine points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field.