Bucks' Jabari Parker: Grabs season-high 13 rebounds in Friday's loss
Parker contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during a 102-86 loss to the Raptors on Friday.
The 13 rebounds were a season high for Parker, as he reached double figures in rebounding for just the second time this season. The 21 points were also a team high during the loss as Parker reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games. Parker is averaging 1.4 three-pointers made per game so far this season, but has gone 0-of-7 from beyond the arc over the past two games.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Tallies 20 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Provides well-rounded line versus Rockets•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Returns to the starting lineup Monday•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Struggles with shot in bench role•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Coming off bench Saturday vs. Heat•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Tallies game-high 25 in loss to Magic•