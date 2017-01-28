Bucks' Jabari Parker: Grabs season-high 13 rebounds in Friday's loss

Parker contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during a 102-86 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

The 13 rebounds were a season high for Parker, as he reached double figures in rebounding for just the second time this season. The 21 points were also a team high during the loss as Parker reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games. Parker is averaging 1.4 three-pointers made per game so far this season, but has gone 0-of-7 from beyond the arc over the past two games.