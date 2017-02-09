Bucks' Jabari Parker: Out for season with torn ACL

Parker has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the 2016-17 season, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

This marks the second torn ACL in Parker's left knee, as he also missed the majority of his rookie season with the same ailment. Parker is expected to undergo surgery in the coming few days and has then been given a 12 month timetable for his rehabilitation, so he's not expected to be ready to go by the start of the 2017-18 season, which marks yet another tough blow for the Bucks. The Bucks recently got Khris Middleton back from a hamstring injury, so as soon as he's off his minutes restrictions, he should be able to pick up some of the offensive load that will be missing in Parker's absence. Otherwise, at the power forward position, the Bucks will likely have to lean on both Michael Beasley and Mirza Teletovic to fill in, although if there's a timeshare at the position, it could limit their fantasy potential. It will be a situation to monitor over the next few games to see how coach Jason Kidd opts to dole out the minutes.