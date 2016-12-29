Bucks' Jabari Parker: Pours in 31 in Wednesday's win

Parker scored 31 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 119-94 win over the Pistons.

Parker shot an efficient 72.2 percent from the field in route to his best overall game as a pro. His nine rebounds tied a season-high and his seven assists set a career-high. The third-year Duke product has established himself as an efficient scoring option for the Bucks, averaging 21.6 points on 52.3 percent from the field in December.

