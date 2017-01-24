Bucks' Jabari Parker: Provides well-rounded line versus Rockets

Parker provided 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block over the course of 39 minutes during Monday's 127-114 victory over the Rockets.

Parker delivered an excellent, well-rounded performance in this up-tempo affair, finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounding while tying for second in assists. The scoring output tied Parker's highest of the month, and after this display he is averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 treys over his last 10 games -- quite possibly his most productive stretch since entering the NBA.