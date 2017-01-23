Bucks' Jabari Parker: Returns to the starting lineup Monday

Parker will return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Parker came off the bench for Saturday's game against the Heat, as he reportedly was being punished for violating a team rule. However, he'll slot back into the starting five on Monday, pushing Thon Maker back into a bench role in the corresponding move. Parker should take on his usual 30-plus minutes with the top unit and can be activated for a solid matchup with a porous Rocket defense.