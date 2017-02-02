Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 17 in loss to Jazz

Parker posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 loss to the Jazz.

Parker looked spry, rising up for a poster on the groundbound Boris Diaw in the third quarter, but his jumper was off. He missed both of his three-point attempts on the night, and is now 0-for-12 over his last four games from beyond the arc. Parker will get one day of rest before facing the Nuggets on Friday. When given one day of rest this season, Parker's averaging 21.4 points on 50.2/39.8/75.7 shooting splits.