Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss
Parker posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 113-104 loss to the 76ers.
In Monday's loss to the Sixers, Parker rebounded from his poor eight point scoring effort from the night before by getting much more involved in the offense. He hoisted 17 shots to get to his team-high 23 points, up from the nine he took against Atlanta on Sunday. Parker continues to stroke it from outside in limited reps to start the New Year. He's averaging 50 percent from three in January, but only averaging 4.3 attempts per game.
