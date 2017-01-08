Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 28 points, matches career-high seven dimes in Sunday's loss

Parker produced 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during the Bucks' 107-101 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Parker put the team on his back with Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) unable to participate, and the third-year forward filled up the box score while matching his career high in assists. After making a total of 13 threes through 101 games as a rookie and sophomore, Parker has drained 51 triples through 36 games in 2016-17, and he is averaging career highs in most statistical categories.