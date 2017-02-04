Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores team-high 27 points Friday

Parker supplied 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during a 121-117 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Parker had a strong all-around game as he picked up his second double-double in the last four games. He knocked in two three-pointers after he had failed to make any threes over his previous four games. Parker continues to post big numbers in his breakout season, as he's upped his scoring average from last season's 14.1 points per game to 20.3 points per game so far this season.