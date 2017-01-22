Bucks' Jabari Parker: Struggles with shot in bench role

Parker came off the bench Saturday, finishing with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during a 109-97 loss to Miami.

Thon Maker got the start in place of Parker, probably just so coach Jason Kidd can continue to tinker with his rotations before the playoffs roll around. The experiment didn't pay off, however, as Parker seemed to be out of a rhythm despite totaling close to his season average of 34 minutes. His shot selection looked a little forced, and he had a tough time finishing around Hassan Whiteside. Parker will probably return to the starting lineup against the Rockets on Monday, since Maker didn't show off anything even remotely impressive.