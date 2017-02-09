Bucks' Jabari Parker: Suffers possible hyperextension
Parker (knee) told teammate John Henson, "I hyperextended it. It's cool. I'm good," Gary D'Amato of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The injury appeared somewhat similar to his Dec. 2014 ACL tear, and the team initially listed it as a sprain. A hyperextension of the knee would certainly come as a relief for the Milwaukee organization and fantasy owners alike, as another ACL tear would effectively end his season and would put the emerging youngster on another long road to recovery. The team should officially update his status further in the coming days.
