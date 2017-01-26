Bucks' Jabari Parker: Tallies 20 points in loss

Parker scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-5 FT) and added four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 37 minutes Wednesday during a 114-109 loss to the Sixers.

Parker was off from beyond the arc (just 0-for-4), but had a lot of success driving baseline after the ball zipped around the perimeter a few times. Milwaukee's offense stalled out as the game dragged on, and coach Jason Kidd's answer was to execute relentless waves of dribble-drive motion sets, most of which ended with Parker catching the ball on the wing before taking his man off the dribble. A lot of the looks he generated from those sets were high-degree-of-difficulty finishes over multiple rim protectors, and he managed to convert a fair share of them. Although Parker was responsible for a costly offensive foul in the final moments, this was an otherwise productive performance for the third-year forward.