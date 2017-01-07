Bucks' Jabari Parker: Tallies 25 points in loss

Parker put up 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes Friday during a 116-111 loss to the Knicks.

Don't look now, but Parker has already matured into the all-around scorer many had hoped for coming out of Duke. The third-year forward is averaging 20-plus points for the first time in his career, and looks to have fully recovered from the left ACL tear he suffered his rookie year. One of the keys to his growth has been his improved three-point shot. While Parker was a solid corner shooter from beyond the arc in college, he hardly took any threes in the NBA, averaging 0.6 and 0.5 attempts in his first and second year, respectively. This year, Parker is taking 3.4 threes a game and cashing them in at a 40.3 percent rate.