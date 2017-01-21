Bucks' Jabari Parker: Tallies game-high 25 in loss to Magic

Parker posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during a 112-96 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Parker's 25 points were a game high and it was the sixth time in the last eight games that he's reached the 20-point mark. He's posting nice all-around numbers over the past five games, with averages of 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers per game in that stretch. He'll look to keep it up in the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Heat.