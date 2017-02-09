Bucks' Jabari Parker: Will not return to Wednesday's game vs. the Heat

Parker will not return to Wednesday's game against the Heat after suffering a left knee sprain, Telly Hughes of FSN Wisconsin reported on the television broadcast.

Parker was driving to the hoop when he went down awkwardly mid-way through the third quarter. He was eventually helped to the locker room by his teammates. It is the same knee he injured in his rookie season. The official word for now is a sprain, but the Bucks figure to provide more details on his status in the near future.