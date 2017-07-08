Moore, an undrafted rookie out of Utah State, signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Saturday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Moore, a forward, averaged 17.0 points (47.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three), 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 35.5 minutes per game last season during his senior year at Utah State. During his debut for the Bucks in summer league, he provided six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 16 minutes. He'll spend the majority of the season with the Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, though can spend up to 45 days in the NBA. His ability to stretch the floor as a frontcourt player should be helpful no matter where he suits up.
